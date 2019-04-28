|
Kathleen "Kathy" Jordan Davis
1958-2019
Kathleen "Kathy" Jordan Davis died on Good Friday, April 19, 2019 in Houston, TX. Her faith and determination inspired all who knew her. Kathy graduated from Robert E. Lee HS and Texas A&M then taught science for 34 years at Spring Branch MS. Kathy is survived by her husband Gerald Brooks Davis, Jr. DDS and their son Jordan Matthew Davis; sisters Patricia J. Jordan and Jane Jordan LeBrun. Visitation Sun, Apr 28th, 5-7pm at Forest Park Westheimer, 12800 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77077. Funeral Mass Mon, Apr 29th, 10:30am at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Refer to full online obituary at www.legacy.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2019