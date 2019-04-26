Kathleen "Kathy" Jordan Davis

1958-2019

Kathleen Mary "Kathy" Jordan Davis died on Good Friday, April 19, 2019 after a nearly 5-year valiant fight against cancer. Her faith and determination inspired all who knew her.

Kathy was born the third of five children on December 1, 1958 in San Diego, California immediately following an earthquake. We should have known then that she would shake up our lives with her energetic ways. Her dad's career with the FBI took the family around the country where she spent childhood years in California, Alabama, Connecticut, Virginia and New Mexico. When her family transferred to Houston, she become a lifelong Texan. She attended T.H. Rogers Junior High and graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1977, where she was on the drill team before becoming a varsity cheerleader.

Kathy graduated from Texas A&M University in 1981 and served as president of Legett Hall. She became a science teacher, encouraging and inspiring students for 34 years at Spring Branch Middle School. During her teaching years, she was honored with a GTE GIFT grant for establishing a natural habitat teaching garden and pond. She utilized a portion of her grant to conduct a research project with dolphins in Santa Cruz, CA– a perfect summer vacation combining her beloved beach and passion for science.

From early childhood she loved to dance, ice skate and travel. She was always ready for a spontaneous adventure and was the ideal travel companion.

She celebrated every holiday to the fullest, hosting many beautiful celebrations at her home. She was deeply sentimental about maintaining traditions, organizing her neighborhood's iconic July 4th parade for 17 straight years.

Kathy is predeceased by her parents Thomas Joseph and Jane Whelan Jordan and her brothers Thomas John Jordan and John Michael Jordan.

She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Gerald Brooks Davis, Jr. DDS and their son Jordan Matthew Davis; sisters Patricia Jane Jordan and Jane Elizabeth Jordan LeBrun (husband Rony-Claude LeBrun) and sister-in-law Carol Jordan; stepsons Gerald 'Trae' Brooks Davis III, Lyle Craig Davis and his wife Traci; in-laws Margie and Jerry Davis, brother-in-law Steve Davis and his wife Patti; nieces and nephews Thomas Joseph "T.J." Jordan, Laura Jordan, Michael Bednar, Sean Jordan, Kara LeBrun, and Ross Davis (wife Lauren).

Visitation will be on Sunday, April 28th from 5:00-7:00pm at Forest Park Westheimer, 12800 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77077.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30am on Monday, April 29th at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 625 Nottingham Oaks Trail, Houston, TX 77079, followed by a reception at the church. Private interment to follow.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center in memory of Kathleen Jordan Davis: P.O. Box 4486, Houston, TX 77210-4486 or www.mdanderson.org/gifts. Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2019