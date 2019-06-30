Kathy LeGros

1926-2019

Born Mary Kathryn Peace to Benjamin and Nell Ford Peace in Tyler, Texas in 1926, she was the youngest of three daughters.

Kathy became active in Young Life in high school where she was also a vibrant tennis and ping pong champion. She received a tennis scholarship to Tyler Junior College and then went on to complete her degree at Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois. After college she taught P.E. in middle school and high school for over 20 years.

At Wheaton she met the love of her life, Paul LeGros. Kathy and Paul were married for 57 years and enjoyed a life of travel, service, laughter and adventure. Paul and Kathy had five children, each born in a different state while Paul served in the Navy. They have 12 Grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Her family and friends are so grateful for Kathy. She embodied and taught all of us unconditional love and acceptance of all people.

One of the greatest joys of Kathy's life was her deep faith in God. For her, Jesus was a very dear friend and a daily part of her life. Her favorite scripture was Philippians 4:13, "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me."

Kathy's family would like to express deep gratitude to her precious caregivers, the nursing team and all the staff at Silverado where she spent the last four years of her life. This group of angels, along with Corey and Brooklyn Christman-Jones provided Kathy with much delight, gentle care and profound love. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm at the Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 5700 Lawndale St, Houston 77023. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the in Kathy's name. Published in Houston Chronicle on June 30, 2019