Katie Mae Thomas
Katie Mae Thomas
1927-2020
Katie Mae Thomas, expired (Friday) May 15, 2020. A walk-through visitation will be held from 10-11a.m today, (Saturday) May 23, 2020 in the chapel of Troy B. Smith Professional Services. Graveside Services will be held 11:30a.m at Houston Memorial Gardens following walk-through visitation. Pastor Warren Haggray, officiating.



Published in Houston Chronicle on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Troy B. Smith Professional Services
MAY
23
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Houston Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Troy B. Smith Professional Services
9013 Scott St.
Houston, TX 77051
(713) 734-8769
