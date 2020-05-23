Katie Mae Thomas
1927-2020
Katie Mae Thomas, expired (Friday) May 15, 2020. A walk-through visitation will be held from 10-11a.m today, (Saturday) May 23, 2020 in the chapel of Troy B. Smith Professional Services. Graveside Services will be held 11:30a.m at Houston Memorial Gardens following walk-through visitation. Pastor Warren Haggray, officiating.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 23, 2020.