Kay Baker Cleveland

1936-2019

Kay Baker Cleveland, 82, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on March 19, 2019 in Houston after a short battle with cancer. She was born on October 4, 1936 in Cuero, Texas, the only child of Elsie Nelson Baker and Kenneth Fredrick Baker.

Kay was a graduate of Lamar High School in Houston and The University of Texas in Austin where she was a member of the Chi Omega sorority, Iota Chapter. After graduating from college in 1959 with a BA in English she began a career as a life-long learner and educator in Houston ISD and Spring Branch ISD. She was also a long-time member of Chapelwood United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 54 years Bob, son Kenneth and his wife Wendy, son David, and her four grandchildren Yuri, Roman, Christine and Kimberly. She is also survived by a large circle of close loving friends.

A memorial service will be held at Chapelwood United Methodist Church, 11140 Greenbay Drive, Chapel, Houston, TX 77024 at one o'clock in the afternoon on Saturday, April 27. A private interment will take place at a later date at the Zion Cemetery in Iola, Texas.

Donations may be made to the Foundation Fighting Blindness (PO Box 17279, Baltimore, MD 21297 or www.blindness.org) or the . Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary