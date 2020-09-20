Kay Duplichan

1936-2021

Mary Katherine (Kay) Du Moulin Duplichan of Rockport, Texas and formerly of Houston, passed away September 16, 2020 as a result of a car accident. Kay was born July 3, 1936 in Anniston, Alabama to Robert and Maude DuMoulin. She grew up in Louisiana and graduated from LaGrange High School in Lake Charles. She attended McNeese University where in 1954 she met L.J. "Dup" Duplichan to whom she would be married until his death in 2017. Kay and Dup were married for 61 years. They lived in various places while Dup was in the army and starting his career. They settled in Houston to raise their family. Kay loved everything about Houston. Kay was a devoted wife and mother. She was adventurous and took great delight in learning new hobbies and interests through the passions of her children. Her devotion went way beyond supporting little league, school band and the family dog (Spot). She embraced deep-sea fishing, motocross racing, waterskiing and more. After the kids were grown, and to induce Dup to exercise, she found her true passion in long distance running. She competed in her first marathon at the age of 41 and ran her last half marathon in her favorite city of Houston at the age of 83. Kay completed over 1000 races from 5k to marathon distance, in the US, Canada, Mexico and England. In 1987, she completed the Boston Marathon in a time of 3:44. And while Dup was not as passionate about exercise, she did motivate him to improve his health. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary by running the Las Vegas Marathon. Kay was looking forward to doing a post-Covid 5k.

In 1995, Dup retired and they moved to Rockport, TX where she made many great friends and relished coastal living. She particularly enjoyed volunteering for the Kids n Kayaks program. She enthusiastically attended lectures and other programs offered in Rockport. She was a lifelong learner who embraced new technology, mastering her computer, tablet, smart phone and wireless earbuds!

Kay adored her grandchildren and frequently made trips to Houston to see them and support their activities. One of her greatest joys was the family Christmas. For more than 25 consecutive years, the family was all together at Christmas. Her family is heartbroken by her unexpected death but so grateful for her love, support, enthusiasm and optimism.

Kay is preceded in death by her parents, Robert J. and Maude DuMoulin, her sister Pat DuMoulin, brother Robert DuMoulin, and husband, L.J. Duplichan. She is survived by her children Donna (Mark) Kouwe, Rick (Kim) Duplichan, Scott (Wendy) Duplichan, Diane (Kevin) Rech and grandchildren Megan Rech, Christopher Rech, Katherine Duplichan and Kimberly Duplichan. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Burnelle Taylor, nieces Sharon Taylor, Shelly Butts, Sharla Taylor, Roy A. Taylor, Jr.

A private family service will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store