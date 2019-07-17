Kay Hendricks Calvin passed away peacefully on July 1, 2019. Born Sarah Kay Hendricks to John Gordon Hendricks and Lucile Withers Hendricks on January 9, 1941, in Temple, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, John Harry Calvin. Kay grew up in Houston and Dallas, attended Lamar High School in Houston and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Dallas in 1959. She went on to graduate from Texas Tech University in 1963 with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education. Kay taught as a full time and substitute teacher for over 40 years, most recently at Ashford Elementary and Barbara Bush Elementary in Houston. She was an active member in Zeta Tau Alpha and the Junior League of Houston.

Kay is survived by her sons Kevin Wilkerson (Houston) and Kirby Wilkerson (Dallas); son Keith Wilkerson and his wife Nicole, and grandchildren Nicholas and Zachary Wilkerson (Middlebury, VT); brother Dr. Ed Hendricks and his wife Paula (Granite Bay, CA); nephews David Hendricks (Napa, CA), John Hendricks (Sagle, ID), and Dr. James Hendricks (Hemet, CA), and nieces Maggie Hendricks (Granite Bay, CA), and Debbie Weideman (Santa Barbara, CA).

Funeral services will be held on July 19, 2019 at 11:00am at Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church, 11612 Memorial Dr, Houston, TX 77024. Relatives and friends are cordially invited. Contributions in Kay's memory may be made to the Houston , 6055 S Loop E, Houston, TX 77087. Published in Houston Chronicle on July 17, 2019