Kaynell "Kitty"
Lewins
1948-2020
Kaynell "Kitty" Lewins was born in Hawaii on October 25th, 1948. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on January 22nd, 2020. She is proceeded in death by her parents Albert B. Schulte and Juliet Wooten, brother Albert Schulte Jr. and her husband George F. Lewins. She is survived by her sisters Dotty Gorham and husband Andy Gorham, Judy Bellinger and husband David Bellinger, Flo Ligon and husband Earl Ligon; her children Jason Billings, Stephanie Pfleger and husband Edwin Pfleger, and George Lewins Jr.; grandchildren Colton Hinson and Kadence Pfleger.
Kitty was loved by so many. She always had an open home and heart for anyone who needed it. She loved God and was sure in her faith in him. She enjoyed reading a good book and taking walks with her neighborhood friends. She was a wonderful mother, sister and friend. She showed us unconditional love and unfailing faith in the Lord. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 24, 2020