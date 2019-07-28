|
|
Brigadier General Keith L. Hargrove
1929-2019
Brigadier General Keith L. Hargrove of New Braunfels, Texas, dedicated husband, father, grandpa and great grandpa, went to his heavenly home on July 23, 2019 at the age of 90.
Services for Keith will be held at Fort Sam Houston Cemetery in San Antonio, TX at a date to be determined later. Please go to this website for full obituary and updates on the services. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/new-braunfels-tx/keith-hargrove-8788107
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 28, 2019