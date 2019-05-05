Resources More Obituaries for Keith Kundel Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Keith K. Kundel

Keith K. Kundel, age 84, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday April 28, 2019 at his home in Houston. He was born November 15, 1934, in Lake City, South Dakota, to Roy and Emma (Dickson) Kundel. He was a graduate of South Dakota State University with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He served proudly in the United States Army. He married Edna Lubojacky Simmons on August 31, 1983.

Keith enjoyed a successful career as a dedicated and competent NASA engineer and was a good friend to all who knew him.

Keith was a remote site CAPCOM, the NASA call sign for Capsule Communicator, during the Gemini Program. In that role Keith had the responsibility of managing a team of spacecraft systems experts who were monitoring the telemetry from the spacecraft as well as a team of technicians who maintained the ground systems. As CAPCOM, Keith was the communication link between Flight Controllers at NASA Mission Control Center (MCC) and the astronauts onboard the Gemini spacecraft. He served in this capacity on NASA remote sites in Carnarvon, Australia, the Canary Islands and on the RKV (Rose Knot Victor) tracking ship. He had this responsibility for every one of the Gemini missions. During the Apollo Program he was Payload Commander for the Apollo Lunar Surface Experiments Package (ALSEP), he continued to monitor, control and compile data from the stations on the lunar surface for many years after man left the surface of the Moon. He was also a PAYDAT (Payload Data Engineer) during early Space Shuttle flights. Of all his accolades he stated his greatest achievement in life was loving Edna. Keith was an intelligent, kind and most of all generous man who enjoyed spending time reading. He spent many years as a flight instructor and continued to pilot his private plane into his 80's. He is preceded in death by his father (Roy), mother (Emma), sisters (Mary Lou Crothers and Virginia Dahm) and wife (Edna). He is survived by his brother (Ivan Kundel and Marlene), sister (Ruth Spanjers), step-children (Larry Simmons and Joy), (Douglas Simmons and Cheryl), (Sharon Simmons Wood), (Paula Dixon and Jerry), many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Keith very unselfishly donated his body to science for study at Sam Houston State University. A Memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate to a charitable cause of your choice. Published in Houston Chronicle on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries