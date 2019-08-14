|
|
Keith Milton Fletcher
1955-2019
Keith Milton Fletcher, beloved husband, son, father, and grandfather passed away at the age of 63 this week, moving from life to Life, at MD Anderson Cancer Center after a brief but intense battle with lymphoma.
Keith was born to Becky and Roy Fletcher (both now deceased) in Corpus Christi, TX. He was one of four brothers - Howard (deceased), Gary, of Nitro, WV, and Robert, of Lancaster, CA. Roy worked for Ford Motor Company, and so the family moved throughout Texas, eventually settling in Houston. Keith graduated from Sharpstown High School and attended Houston Baptist University, where he received a BA in economics. During college, he met the love of his life, Lane Ferrero, while on a backpacking trip to New Mexico. They were married in 1978 and moved to Waco while Keith completed law school at Baylor. Upon completing his JD in 1979, Keith and Lane returned to Houston, where Keith landed his first - and only - job as an attorney. The firm, then known by a different name, soon grew, and with Keith's ascendance to partner, was re-named as Simmons and Fletcher, as it is known today.
Keith and Lane raised four children in the Memorial neighborhood of Houston - Travis (married to Jill Daniels of Gig Harbor, WA, with grandchildren Will, Hadley, and Amelia), James (engaged to Bianca Cedrone of Austin, TX), Chris (married to Jacqueline Teoh of Houston, TX), and Elizabeth (married to James Wiseman of Austin, TX, with granddaughter Josephine). Their life together as a family was surrounded by cousins, grandparents, aunts and uncles, adventures in camping and exploring around Texas, and investing in their community of faith. Keith was also involved with the Big Brothers - Big Sisters program in Houston and was invested in his 'little brother' Chris Callegari all throughout his life. For the entire family, our grief is a measure of our gratitude.
Keith was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, and yet all of his allegiances began and ended with his devotion to Jesus Christ. He never came to a task or responsibility half-heartedly, but also kept a light touch in his work, study, service, parenting, and relationships. Keith was a teacher of the Bible, a leader in his community, and someone whose influence in the legal and non-profit communities remained effectual until the very end. Several weeks before his passing, Keith was speaking and leading men at the Terrell Prison Unit through the ministry of Kairos International.
The family invites everyone who knew and loved Keith to gather with us at St. Philip Presbyterian Church (4807 San Felipe Street, Houston, TX 77056) for a Service to the Witness of the Resurrection on Saturday, August 17 at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to Kairos Prison Ministry International, Presbyterian Mo Ranch Assembly, and of Houston. The family would also encourage donations to the blood bank at MD Anderson Cancer Center.
Psalm 91
Whoever dwells in the
shelter of the Most High
will rest in the shadow
of the Almighty.
I will say of the Lord,
"He is my refuge
and my fortress,
my God, in whom I trust."
Surely he will save you
from the fowler's snare
and from the deadly
pestilence.
He will cover you
with his feathers,
and under his wings
you will find refuge;
his faithfulness will
be your shield
and rampart.
You will not fear
the terror of night,
nor the arrow that
flies by day,
nor the pestilence that
stalks in the darkness,
nor the plague that
destroys at midday.
A thousand may
fall at your side,
ten thousand at
your right hand,
but it will not come
near you.
You will only observe
with your eyes
and see the punishment
of the wicked.
If you say,
"The Lord is my refuge,"
and you make the
Most High your dwelling,
no harm will overtake you,
no disaster will come
near your tent.
For he will command
his angels concerning
you to guard you in
all your ways;
they will lift you up
in their hands,
so that you will not strike
your foot against a stone.
You will tread on the
lion and the cobra;
you will trample the
great lion and the serpent.
"Because he loves me,"
says the Lord,
"I will rescue him;
I will protect him,
for he acknowledges
my name.
He will call on me,
and I will answer him;
I will be with him
in trouble,
I will deliver him
and honor him.
With long life
I will satisfy him
and show him my
salvation."
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 14, 2019