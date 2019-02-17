Keith Charles Porter

1928-2019

Born April 29, 1928 in Sault Ste Marie, MI to Ethel (Larson) & Albert Porter. Keith was born 8th out of nine children. His mother & sisters Betty & Ruth moved to Chicago early 1944 & Keith followed in November 1944. He graduated from John Marshall High School in Chicago in 1946. He then attended a Chicago Junior College from 1946-1948. Keith served in the US Army from November 1950 to November 1952. He was employed by Railway Express in Chicago from 1953-1957. Keith then worked for Sinclair Atlantic Richfield in Chicago, IL, Atlanta, GA, Oak Brook IL, & Pasadena, TX during the years 1957-1985. Keith retired in July 1985. It was at Railway Express where he first met his future wife, Nadine Keller, whom he married on February 19, 1955. After a beautiful love story of fifty plus years, Nadine passed away on Aug 12, 2005. Keith is preceded in death by his beautiful wife Nadine, son Tom, daughter Sue & husband Zollie Naki, his 8 brothers & sisters (Gowan, Clarence, Lloyd, Jack, Jean, Betty, Dorothy & Ruth). Keith is survived by 3 of his 5 wonderful children: Sandy (Kenny) Sillavan of Bellville, David (Christine) Porter of Spring & Jennifer (Nathan) Jeffery of Katy, his daughter-in-law Ann Porter & his sister-in-law Sandra Reed. Keith & Nadine have 8 beautiful grandchildren: Shannon (Jacob) Costello, Carly (Kyler) Blevins, Jake (KatyJane) Sillavan, Jessy Sillavan, Sarah Naki, Amy Naki, Beth Naki & Zac Porter. They are also blessed with 9 great-grandchildren: Jacob, Landon & Mason Costello, Kolton, Kase & Keller Blevins, Bailey & Elek Satkowski, & Sawyer Sillavan. Keith was blessed with a special friendship with the Gibb family, Missy, David, Grayson & John Owen. In addition, Keith is survived by numerous nieces & nephews as well as great & great-great nieces & nephews & many others who he loved unconditionally & who loved him back in the same way. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Keith's honor to National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary