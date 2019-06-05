Home

Mabrie Memorial Mortuary
5000 Almeda Road
Houston, TX 77004
(713) 942-7673
Service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
South Union Missionary Baptist Church
3550 Lydia St.
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
South Union Missionary Baptist Church
3550 Lydia St.
View Map
Keith "Buddy" Williams
(Coach)
1955-2019
Forever Remembered,
Forever loved
Transition
May 30, 2019
Mr. Williams's life will be celebrated Thursday, June 6th, 10:00 AM, South Union Missionary Baptist Church, 3550 Lydia St.
Visitation will be prior to service beginning at 9:00 AM
He leaves in God's care his daughters, Briana Williams and Jasmine Lucas Williams; son, Keithen Williams; mother of his daughters, Lisa Maxine Williams; cousin, Peppi James Kirkby; aunt, Rose Stokes, his siblings and extended family, Madison Square and many other dear relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Janice Stewart; grandparents, Leo and Bernice Smith; uncle, Edgar Williams and niece, Penne Williams.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 5, 2019
