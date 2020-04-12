|
|
Keleta Mebrahtu
1937-2020
Keleta Mebrahtu passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday April 8, 2020 after a long illness. He was a beloved father, husband, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Abeba Tekie, seven children and 4 grandchildren.
Keleta Mebrahtu was born on June 12, 1937 in Zagir, Eritrea. He moved to the capital, Asmara , for further education. He immigrated to Houston in 1985 to join his wife and seven children who had moved to the US two years earlier.
He was a loving father and husband who put family above all. Lively and energetic, he was always ready with a smile and a joke no matter the situation. His passions in life were his family and his community to which he devoted all his energy. He was unfailingly honest, hard working, and always ready to help others. He is gone from us but will always be in our hearts.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2020