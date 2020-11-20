Kelvin R. Kennedy

1972-2020

Kelvin R. Kennedy, 48 of Houston, Texas passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020. He was born to Herman and Carolyn Kennedy in San Antonio, Texas on May 31, 1972.

He was a loving son, brother and uncle. He would give you the shirt off his back to help.

He is survived by three brothers, one sister and a host of relatives and friends.

Visitation will be Saturday, 1:00 PM – 1:30 PM and Funeral will start at 1:30 PM at the Providence Missionary Baptist Church, 111 West Little York Road, Houston, Texas 77076. Interment-Calvary Hill Cemetery.



