Kelvin Kennedy
1972 - 2020
Kelvin R. Kennedy
1972-2020
Kelvin R. Kennedy, 48 of Houston, Texas passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020. He was born to Herman and Carolyn Kennedy in San Antonio, Texas on May 31, 1972.
He was a loving son, brother and uncle. He would give you the shirt off his back to help.
He is survived by three brothers, one sister and a host of relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Saturday, 1:00 PM – 1:30 PM and Funeral will start at 1:30 PM at the Providence Missionary Baptist Church, 111 West Little York Road, Houston, Texas 77076. Interment-Calvary Hill Cemetery.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
01:00 - 01:30 PM
NOV
21
Funeral
01:30 PM
the Providence Missionary Baptist Church
1 entry
November 19, 2020
Kelvin was a very nice and kind hearted young man ,he was my neighbor for 15 years we have lots of LOVE ❤ and Respect for him.We shall miss him GREATLY!!! Shirley Thomas,Shemeka Fuller.Rest in peace Kelvin,we love you but GOD love you best.
Shirley Thomas
Neighbor
