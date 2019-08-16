|
|
Kelvin E. Williams
1955-2019
'May the life I've lived speak for me. May your peace come from the joy we've shared.'
Mr. Kelvin 'Batman' Williams' life will be celebrated Saturday, August 17, 2019, 10:00 AM at Windsor Village United Methodist Church, 6000 Heatherbrook Drive. Visitation will be prior to service beginning at 9:00 AM.
Cherishing his memory are his daughter, Hattie Williams Nneji (Obinna); eight siblings and grandchildren, Obinna Nneji and Adanna Nneji.
Interment will be at Bethlehem Cemetery, Hammond, Texas.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 16, 2019