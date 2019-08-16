Home

Mabrie Memorial Mortuary
5000 Almeda Road
Houston, TX 77004
(713) 942-7673
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Windsor Village United Methodist Church
6000 Heatherbrook Drive
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Windsor Village United Methodist Church
6000 Heatherbrook Drive
Kelvin Williams


1955 - 2019
Kelvin Williams Obituary
Kelvin E. Williams
1955-2019
'May the life I've lived speak for me. May your peace come from the joy we've shared.'
Mr. Kelvin 'Batman' Williams' life will be celebrated Saturday, August 17, 2019, 10:00 AM at Windsor Village United Methodist Church, 6000 Heatherbrook Drive. Visitation will be prior to service beginning at 9:00 AM.
Cherishing his memory are his daughter, Hattie Williams Nneji (Obinna); eight siblings and grandchildren, Obinna Nneji and Adanna Nneji.
Interment will be at Bethlehem Cemetery, Hammond, Texas.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 16, 2019
