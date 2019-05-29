Kenneth D. Valentine

1942-2019

Kenneth DeWitt Valentine embraced his life with all the gusto, determination, and passion allowed. On Saturday, the 25th of May 2019, Ken passed away in New Braunfels with a smile on his face and holding the hand of his wife and partner at the age of 76. Ken was born to Christine Butz Valentine and George Anthony Valentine on the 28th of December 1942, in Queens, NY.

Following his graduation from Jamaica High School in Queens, Ken attended New York University where he joined the Nu Epsilon Chapter of Phi Gamma Delta and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering

Upon graduation, Ken moved from Connecticut to Louisiana and back to Manhattan before signing on with Shell Chemicals of Royal Dutch Shell in Houston where he built a successful career spanning more than 30 years. During his early years at Shell, Ken attended University of Houston at night for his Master of Business Administration and ultimately obtained his CPA. He held several positions during his time at Shell, including President of a Shell subsidiary.

Also while at Shell, Ken met and married the love of his life and his partner for 45 years, Claudia Cassidy, of Houston. Upon his retirement in 1999, Ken and Claudia moved from Houston to their longtime river house along the banks of the Comal River in New Braunfels. A man who stuck by his principles and felt moved to act if he didn't agree with or believe in something, Ken was a passionate committee member of the New Braunfels River Activities Committee and became heavily involved in its efforts to clean up and maintain nearby rivers. He further served his community by sitting as a member of New Braunfels City Council, following what his research showed to be the right thing to do for the city and rivers he loved.

Ken's life was filled with many loves and interests including traveling, wood working, fishing, deck building, gardening, bread making, cooking, salmon smoking, and fixing or bettering everything around him.

His welcoming sense of humor along with his quick wit and ability to fix almost anything will be greatly missed. Left to mourn Ken's passing are his wife, Claudia; son, David Valentine and his wife Mary Kristen Valentine of Houston; daughter, Ashley Valentine Goforth and her husband Scott Goforth of Houston; and four wonderful grandchildren whom he adored, Sutton and Carys Goforth and Mary Morgan and Catherine Valentine. He is also survived by his sister, Nancy Valentine Nachtigall and husband George of Houston; his nephew David Nachtigall and niece Allie Fields of Houston; and cousins Arlene Seymour and Joan Tesser of New York.

The memorial service will be held at eleven o'clock in the morning on Saturday, the 1st of June, in the Sanctuary of First United Methodist Church, 572 W. San Antonio Street in New Braunfels. Immediately following, friends are invited to greet the family and celebrate Ken at a gathering in their home nearby.

In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be directed to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 E. Ohio St, Unit 304, Chicago, IL 60611 www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org; or a charity of one's choosing. Published in Houston Chronicle on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary