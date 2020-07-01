Kendall Johnson
1962 - 2020
Kendall B. Johnson
"Brick"
1962-202
Mr. Johnson will receive guests Thursday, July 2, 2020, from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. at Mabrie Memorial Mortuary. His Celebration of Life service will be attended privately.
His service can be viewed Friday, July 3rd at 10:00 A.M.: www.mabriemortuary.com/KendallJohnson



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Mabrie Memorial Mortuary
JUL
3
Service
10:00 AM
His service can be viewed
Funeral services provided by
Mabrie Memorial Mortuary
5000 Almeda Road
Houston, TX 77004
(713) 942-7673
