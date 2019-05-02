Kennard Thomas Lawrence

1942-2019

Kennard Thomas Lawrence, 76, died April 23, 2019 in Brenham.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 4, 2019 at St. Peter's Episcopal Church of Brenham, with Rev. Stephen Whaley officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Olive Cemetery in Big Spring.

Kennard Lawrence was born October 18, 1942 in Big Spring, Texas to Kelley E. and Hazel Deffebach Lawrence. He received his undergraduate degree at Sewanee: University of the South. He graduated from the University of Texas Law School and furthered his education at NYU Law School. Kennard was V.P. of El Paso Energy for 32 years and served as a corporate tax attorney. He was very active in the Democratic Party. An avid dog lover, he will be especially missed by his Springer Spaniel, "Benny."

Survivors include his partner, Margaret Dominy of Brenham, and a brother, John Lawrence of Kerrville. Other surviving relatives are nieces and their spouses: Karen and Michael Wall, Kelley Lawrence, Kimberly and Paul Timothy Brooks, Elisabeth Manning, Melanie Manning, as well as numerous cousins and other relatives.

Kennard was preceded in death by his parents, and a son, Kevin Lawrence.

Memorials may be directed to St. Peter's Episcopal Church.

Funeral arrangements for Kennard Thomas Lawrence are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 W. Main, Brenham. To post a tribute to the family, visit www.memorialoakschapel.com. Published in Houston Chronicle on May 2, 2019