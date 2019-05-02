Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Oaks Chapel - Brenham
1306 West Main
Brenham, TX 77833
(979) 836-4564
Memorial service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Peter's Episcopal Church of Brenham
Resources
More Obituaries for Kennard Lawrence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kennard Lawrence


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kennard Lawrence Obituary
Kennard Thomas Lawrence
1942-2019
Kennard Thomas Lawrence, 76, died April 23, 2019 in Brenham.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 4, 2019 at St. Peter's Episcopal Church of Brenham, with Rev. Stephen Whaley officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Olive Cemetery in Big Spring.
Kennard Lawrence was born October 18, 1942 in Big Spring, Texas to Kelley E. and Hazel Deffebach Lawrence. He received his undergraduate degree at Sewanee: University of the South. He graduated from the University of Texas Law School and furthered his education at NYU Law School. Kennard was V.P. of El Paso Energy for 32 years and served as a corporate tax attorney. He was very active in the Democratic Party. An avid dog lover, he will be especially missed by his Springer Spaniel, "Benny."
Survivors include his partner, Margaret Dominy of Brenham, and a brother, John Lawrence of Kerrville. Other surviving relatives are nieces and their spouses: Karen and Michael Wall, Kelley Lawrence, Kimberly and Paul Timothy Brooks, Elisabeth Manning, Melanie Manning, as well as numerous cousins and other relatives.
Kennard was preceded in death by his parents, and a son, Kevin Lawrence.
Memorials may be directed to St. Peter's Episcopal Church.
Funeral arrangements for Kennard Thomas Lawrence are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 W. Main, Brenham. To post a tribute to the family, visit www.memorialoakschapel.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now