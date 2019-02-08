Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
410-848-7533
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Bish
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Bish


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kenneth Bish Obituary
Kenneth Edwin
"Ken" Bish
1934-2019
On Sunday, February 3, 2019, Kenneth Edwin "Ken" Bish, 84, of Houston, TX and formerly of Westminster, MD. He was the son of the late Paul and Marcella Bish. He was the companion of Mary Hobratsch, of Houston Texas. Ken was a veteran of the U.S.Army. He graduated from Oregon State University. Ken worked in the oil industry and also taught at Houston Community College. Surviving in addition to his companion are several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings and a niece. Funeral services will be held Friday, February 8, 2019 at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel,Westminster, MD. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered to the family and a full obituary may be read at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pritts Funeral Home
Download Now