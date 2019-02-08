|
Kenneth Edwin
"Ken" Bish
1934-2019
On Sunday, February 3, 2019, Kenneth Edwin "Ken" Bish, 84, of Houston, TX and formerly of Westminster, MD. He was the son of the late Paul and Marcella Bish. He was the companion of Mary Hobratsch, of Houston Texas. Ken was a veteran of the U.S.Army. He graduated from Oregon State University. Ken worked in the oil industry and also taught at Houston Community College. Surviving in addition to his companion are several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings and a niece. Funeral services will be held Friday, February 8, 2019 at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel,Westminster, MD. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered to the family and a full obituary may be read at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 8, 2019