Kenneth J. Carstensen
1939-2019
Kenneth J. Carstensen, 80, of Phoenix, Arizona, died Thursday, November 7, 2019. Ken was born February 2, 1939 in Davenport, Iowa, the son of Edward Carstensen and Velma Jochims. In 1960 Ken and Mary Miller were married and they share two children; Kenneth W. Carstensen and Kristen Carstensen. In 1975 Ken married Ellen Greathouse of Odessa, Texas. Ken and the love of his life Mary Jane Fitzsimmons have been together since 1980.
Ken was a prolific inventor and entrepreneur with over 35 patents to his name and multiple companies were founded to produce and implement processes and equipment he developed. Most of his designs were to improve oil and gas exploration and production. His inventions and products are in use today by all major oil companies in all corners of the globe. At the time of his death Ken was the owner and CEO of KENNACO, LLC working on improvements to performance and assembly of downhole tubular connections.
Ken was a veteran of the USMC where he served as a member of the USMC competition rifle team.
Those left to honor Ken's memory are his son Kenneth, daughter Kristen, grandchildren Chloe, Ceara, Kenley, Alec, John and, the love of his live for more than 40 years Mary Jane Fitzsimmons. There are also his siblings: Edward Carstensen Jr. - Long Grove, Iowa, Joyce McAllister - Davenport, Iowa, Allan (Cathy) Carstensen - Cloverdale, California, Judy (Gerald) Shook - Davenport, Iowa and Marti (Tom) Hempel - Davenport, Iowa. In addition there are also numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and countless friends made over the years.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents, his brother John William Carstensen, sister-in-law Joyce Carstensen and brother-in-law Joseph McAllister.
Per Ken's wishes there be no memorial service, and his ashes will be scattered among the oil fields of West Texas where he spent endless hours proving out his ideas and dreams.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 12, 2019