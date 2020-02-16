|
|
Kenneth Douglas Kayes
1949-2020
Kenneth Douglas Kayes went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 as he was surrounded by his family.
Ken is survived by his parents, Rodney and Vivian Dodge Kayes; his three children, Justin Kayes and his wife Sarah, Gabrielle Forrest and her husband David, and Andrew Kayes and his wife Amanda; his sisters, Jennifer Ryon and her husband David, and Mary Raub; eight grandchildren, as well as many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and an abundance of great friends.
Ken's love of music, books, sports, friends and family will be missed by all that knew him.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM, on Friday, February 21st, at First United Methodist Church of Missouri City in the Chapel of Resurrection.
For more information and to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.ASacredChoice.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 16, 2020