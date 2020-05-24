Kenneth Gore

1937-2020

Kenneth "Kenny" F.Y. Gore, a successful business owner with a kind and generous spirit, has died at the age of 82. He passed away peacefully at his home in Spring, Texas, on May 17, 2020.

He was born in Kaiping, China, to Ben Fun Gore and Yeow Kim Gore. At the age of 14, he immigrated to the United States to join his father in Port Arthur, Texas. Soon after, he set off to explore the country, moving first to Shreveport, Louisiana, and then to New York City, where he worked days in his uncle's restaurant and completed his high school education in the evenings at the renowned Rhodes Preparatory School. He was a bright student and excelled at math, returning to Shreveport to earn a Bachelor of Science in mathematics from Louisiana Polytechnic Institute (now Louisiana Tech University).

His next adventure took him to San Francisco, where he briefly worked for Wells Fargo before joining his father in Houston to operate Gore's Food Center, a popular local grocery store. The store grew into several businesses, including a bustling convenience store and restaurant, which he proudly owned and operated independently. He was an industrious worker with constant energy, growing these businesses in spite of many challenges and always maintaining a can-do attitude and positive outlook on life.

For fun, he loved to go fishing with family and friends on Lake Livingston, always in the wee hours of the morning to get the best catch. He was also an avid bowler who showed no mercy to his children and friends during games at Palace Bowling Lanes.

Kenny took pride in service to others and gave generously to family, friends, and strangers alike. In retirement, he volunteered to serve as president of the Gor's Family Association from 2009–2019, connecting families, managing the ancestral property in China, and reminding Gore descendants to never forget their roots.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife, Venus Sau Yung Gore, and his sister, Kuo Qung Gore.

Above all, he loved and cared for his family. His spirit lives on with wife Mang Gore; his five children and their spouses Estella Gore and Donald Pattie, Stephen and Cherry Gore, Roland and Sandra Gore, Ann Gore and William Ashley, and Robert Gore; plus his grandchildren Brandon Pattie, Sarah Pattie, Ashley Gore, Lisa Gore, and Jason Gore. He is also survived by his sister, Sally Gore, and many nieces and nephews including Connie Chow, Lancy Chow, Kit Sang and Rebecca Chow, and Kwan Kit Chow.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020, from 2–5 p.m. The memorial service will be held on Friday, May 29 at 10 a.m., with committal service to follow directly after at Earthman Resthaven.



