Kenneth Ray Goree

1945-2019

Kenneth Ray Goree, 74 of Spring, TX passed away on April 26, 2019. Visitation will be 11:00am-1:00pm Saturday May 4th 2019 at Madisonville Funeral Home located at 1511 E Main St, Madisonville, TX 77864. A private burial will follow at the Goree Cemetery.

Kenneth was born in Houston, TX to William Langston Jr. and Raydoe (Hall) Goree on February 27, 1945. After graduating from Lamar High School he worked for Dr. Pepper Bottling Co. as a route driver while studying to obtain his insurance license. He eventually opened his own insurance agency. Kenneth was an entrepreneur. He started and owned various businesses during his lifetime, including his most cherished entrepreneurial achievement - Level Check Foundation Repair.

He enjoyed playing golf, bird hunting, playing 42 and spending time with family and friends. Kenneth was a hard worker, a caring son, father and grandfather who loved spending time with family. He was a joker who seized every opportunity to make everyone laugh. He treasured his property in Midway, TX and spending as much time as he could there. He dedicated his life to leave a legacy for his children who he loved unconditionally.

Kenneth is preceded in death by both of his parents and his brother, William Langston Goree III. Surviving family members include sons: Dr. Jeffrey Carl Goree (Robyn) of Davenport, IA, Robert William Goree of Houston, TX, Christopher Campbell Goree of Spring, TX, Kenneth Brandon Goree of Cypress, TX, Austin William Goree (Bryana) of Cypress, TX.

Daughter: Christen Renee Goree of Houston, TX. Grandchildren: Madison Goree, Spencer Goree & Riley Goree of Davenport, IA & Lincoln Goree of Cypress, TX. Great grandson: Oliver Winter of Davenport, IA. Published in Houston Chronicle from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019