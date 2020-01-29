Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
1934 - 2020
Kenneth Greene Obituary
Kenneth Edward Greene
02-10-1934-01-23-2020
Kenneth Edward Greene (Ken), 85, passed away on January 26th, 2020 in Clear Lake, TX. He was born on February 10th, 1934 in Wakefield, RI. Ken was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Patsy Cobb Greene, his parents Kenneth and Dorothy Greene and his brothers, Bob, Ronnie, and Ritchie.
Ken is survived by his children, Kenneth Greene and his wife Elaine, Bob Greene and his wife Candace and Doris Herrmann and her husband John. He was blessed with 18 grandchildren including their spouses, 12 great-grandchildren, a large extended family and a multitude of church family and friends.
When his nation called, he answered by joining the US Air Force and earned a BS in Geology from Centenary College of Louisiana. Ken worked in the oil and gas industry for many years, but his true passion was serving God by helping others. Ken served as a board member of The Clear Lake Food Pantry, providing food and clothing for the needy in our community for over 15 years. Ken also volunteered for Clear Lake Regional Hospital for 10 years and was honored as Volunteer of the Year 3 times.
A memorial will be held on Saturday, February 1st;1 pm, at Crowder Funeral Home in Webster, TX. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a memorial donation may do so to Clear Lake Food Pantry,15700 Space Center Blvd Houston, TX 77062.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 29, 2020
