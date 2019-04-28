Kenneth L. Guenther

1949-2019

Kenneth Leon Guenther, born October 11, 1949 in Camden, New Jersey to Albert and Doris Nichols Guenther, peacefully passed away surrounded by his family on April 13, 2019 in Cypress, Texas. Ken graduated from Sterling High School in Stratford, New Jersey in 1967 and Lowell Technological Institute in Lowell, Massachusetts in 1972 with a Bachelor of Science in both Mechanical and Electrical Engineering. Ken worked many years in the Instrumentation Industry in the Northeast and then planted his roots in Texas where he worked in the Pipeline Industry. He is survived by his wife Jackie, daughter Carla Zanke (Dominic) of Deer Isle, Maine, son Eric of Silverton Oregon, stepdaughter Norma Andersson (Jeff), and stepson Helmut Deller of Cypress, Texas, mother Doris of Voorhees New Jersey, and sisters Nancy (Jack) Toth of Somerdale, New Jersey and Julie (Don) Krsnak of Williamstown, New Jersey. Additionally, Ken is survived by his granddaughter Cameron Zanke and grandsons Jax and Zane Collum, as well as nephews Brian, Kevin and Scott. Ken was preceded in death by his father Albert Guenther and nephew Kyle Toth. A private celebration of Ken's life will be held on May 4th, 2019 in Cypress, TX. All of his family and friends will miss him deeply.

Many thanks to the wonderful staffs of Grace Care Center of Cypress and Hospice with Grace for their excellent care of Ken in his last months. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Ken's name may be made to The Lewy Body Dementia Association (www.lbda.org). Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary