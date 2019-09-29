|
Kenneth D. Hammond
1919-2019
Kenneth Dale Hammond, age 100, of Houston, TX passed away September 26, 2019. Born in Sandoval, IL on July 1, 1919, he was the second child of four born to Kenneth C. and Elva (Ward) Hammond. He spent his early years in southern Illinois before moving to Galveston, TX where he lettered in basketball for the Ball High Tors. After graduation in 1938, he became a motorcyclist highway patrolman for Galveston county's sheriff's department.
Ken was a proud U.S. Army veteran of World War II and served with the 436th Signal Construction Battalion. He spent 42 months overseas erecting hundreds of miles of critical communication lines and building facilities in Australia, New Guinea, Morotai and the Philippines, where he was commissioned in the field as a Second Lieutenant. Ken received the nickname "Hardrock" for his pressing determination to get the tasks done.
He returned to the Galveston area and worked as an Outside Plant Engineer for Southwestern Bell Telephone until his retirement at age 52. His wife, Harriet, who worked for Sperry Univac, accepted a position in Mexico City where they lived for nearly a decade before moving to California and later to Texas. During his lengthy "golden years," Ken pursued numerous civic and social activities. His biggest joy included theater set design and acting. As an extra, with small speaking parts, he appeared in over 20 movies produced by U.S. and Mexican firms.
Ken loved to volunteer and he assisted with the 1984 Olympics, Ventura County Food Share and AT&T Pioneers Talking Book program. His dedicated commitment to repair machines for the visually impaired was recognized by the U.S. Office of the President, when he was honored with the President's Volunteer Service Award in 2010.
Ken was a talented, witty, creative, generous and likable man who didn't sit still. He enjoyed being with family, fishing, traveling, gardening, fixing things, helping others and feeding birds, squirrels and rabbits. He was a well-known personality around The Buckingham, his retirement community, where he would greet residents and staff with a warm smile or an Army salute.
Ken was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Harriet; son, David; two brothers, William Mike and Neal Hammond. Surviving are his children, Dale Hammond (Patti) and Martha Bauer (Bob) as well as daughter-in-law, Mari Beth Hammond and his sister, Peggy Anderson. He is also survived by four grandchildren: Dr. Molly Hammond (George Zolas), Russell (Jessica), Rick (Bethany) and Doug (Tiffany) Hammond and five great-grandchildren along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
Reaching 100 years was a goal Ken desired to achieve and his recent 100th birthday party will serve as a joyous and memorable celebration of his life, as he was able to enjoy being with family and his many friends in treasured ways that meant the most to him. With gratitude for his wonderful life, a private family service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ken's honor to a , local food bank or to UPLift Food Pantry - University Presbyterian Church, 2203 San Antonio St., Austin, TX 78705.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 29, 2019