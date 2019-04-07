|
|
Kenneth G. Hauptman
1928-2019
Kenneth G. Hauptman, age 90, entered into eternal life on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at his residence in Houston, Texas. Kenneth's life will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Noon with visitation beginning at 10:00am in the chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife Helen in Woodlawn Garden of Memories. In lieu of floral tributes, memorial donations may be made in Kenneth's honor to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or by visiting stjude.org/donate.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 7, 2019