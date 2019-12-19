Home

PRYORITY FUNERAL EXPERIENCE, LLC - HOUSTON
12025 BAMMEL NORTH HOUSTON RD.
Houston, TX 77066
281-586-2009
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
North Main COGIC
7206 N. Main St.
Houston, TX
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
North Main COGIC
7206 N. Main St.
Houston, TX
1945 - 2019
Kenneth Jasper
1945-2019
Funeral service for Kenneth Jasper will be Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at 11am with viewing beginning at 10am at North Main COGIC 7206 N. Main St., Houston, TX 77022. Burial will follow at the Houston National Cemetery. Kenneth passed away on Nov. 30, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memories: 3 daughters, 11 grandchildren, 3 sisters, and host of relatives and friends. His maternal grandfather was his parents' first free-born child.
www.pryorityfuneral.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 19, 2019
