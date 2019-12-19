|
|
Kenneth Jasper
1945-2019
Funeral service for Kenneth Jasper will be Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at 11am with viewing beginning at 10am at North Main COGIC 7206 N. Main St., Houston, TX 77022. Burial will follow at the Houston National Cemetery. Kenneth passed away on Nov. 30, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memories: 3 daughters, 11 grandchildren, 3 sisters, and host of relatives and friends. His maternal grandfather was his parents' first free-born child.
www.pryorityfuneral.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 19, 2019