Kenneth F. Jones
1930-2020
Kenneth Francis Jones, only child of R.F. and Sallye Jones, was born in Abilene, Texas August 24, 1930. He is preceded in death by his wife of fifty years, Erma Louise Burnett Jones; daughter, Leigh Ann Jones Whittington; and grandson, Jason Kenneth Bowen. Kenneth is survived by his daughter, Carol Ann Jones Bowen; grandson, Mark Edward Bowen and wife, Mary Tolbert Bowen; great-grandson, Kenneth Edward Bowen; and great-granddaughter, Kendall Louise Bowen.
Kenneth attended elementary school in Baird, Texas and high school in Weslaco, Texas. He graduated from Baylor University in Waco with a BS degree and The University of Texas Dental School in Houston, Texas with a DDS degree in 1954. He served in the US Army from 1954 until 1958. Kenneth practiced Pediatric Dentistry in Meyerland for over thirty years. He taught at The University of Texas Health Science Center part time from 1977 to 1992, retiring from practice and accepting a full-time teaching position as Associate Professor in the Pediatric Dental Department until his retirement in 2001. Effective February 1, 2018, he was honored with an appointment as Associate Professor Emeritus.
When he retired in 2001, he was on the Active Staff of Hermann Hospital, and was on the Consulting Staff of Texas Children's Hospital from 1960 to 1992. He was an active member of The Houston District Dental Society, Texas Dental Society, American Dental Society, Southwestern Society of Pediatric Dentistry, and the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry until his death. Kenneth served on many committees and offices of these organizations as well as President of several.
In 1969, he received his Fellowship to the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry; in 1987, he received his Fellowship in the International College of Dentist followed by a Fellowship in 1989 to the American College of Dentist. In 1983, Kenneth was inducted into the MuMu Chapter of the Omicorn Kappa Upsilon of the Honorary Dental Scholastic Society.
At the University of Texas School of Dentistry, he was Course Director of two second year courses in Pediatric Dentistry and was a clinical instructor for both the undergraduate and the post-doctoral students and received the Dean's Teaching Excellent Award in 1995 -1996. He published a number of articles in academic journals and co-authored chapters in Textbooks.
A Celebration of Life will be at The Houstonian 111 N. Post Oak Lane, Houston, Texas 77024 on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to. The Thomas W. Wild Pediatric Dentistry Foundation, C/O Susan Seybold, Secretary-Treasurer 6358 Wakeforest Ave. Houston, Tx 77005 or The Leigh Ann Jones Whittington Memorial Scholarship Fund, One Bear Place #97026 Waco, Texas 76798 Or made online at www.baylor.edu/give
