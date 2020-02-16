Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Funeral Services and Cremation Society of Texas
7723 Beechnut Street
Houston, TX 77074
(713) 981-1184
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Houstonian
111 N. Post Oak Lane
Houston, TX
View Map

Kenneth Jones


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Jones Obituary
Kenneth F. Jones
1930-2020
Kenneth Francis Jones, only child of R.F. and Sallye Jones, was born in Abilene, Texas August 24, 1930. He is preceded in death by his wife of fifty years, Erma Louise Burnett Jones; daughter, Leigh Ann Jones Whittington; and grandson, Jason Kenneth Bowen. Kenneth is survived by his daughter, Carol Ann Jones Bowen; grandson, Mark Edward Bowen and wife, Mary Tolbert Bowen; great-grandson, Kenneth Edward Bowen; and great-granddaughter, Kendall Louise Bowen.
Kenneth attended elementary school in Baird, Texas and high school in Weslaco, Texas. He graduated from Baylor University in Waco with a BS degree and The University of Texas Dental School in Houston, Texas with a DDS degree in 1954. He served in the US Army from 1954 until 1958. Kenneth practiced Pediatric Dentistry in Meyerland for over thirty years. He taught at The University of Texas Health Science Center part time from 1977 to 1992, retiring from practice and accepting a full-time teaching position as Associate Professor in the Pediatric Dental Department until his retirement in 2001. Effective February 1, 2018, he was honored with an appointment as Associate Professor Emeritus.
When he retired in 2001, he was on the Active Staff of Hermann Hospital, and was on the Consulting Staff of Texas Children's Hospital from 1960 to 1992. He was an active member of The Houston District Dental Society, Texas Dental Society, American Dental Society, Southwestern Society of Pediatric Dentistry, and the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry until his death. Kenneth served on many committees and offices of these organizations as well as President of several.
In 1969, he received his Fellowship to the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry; in 1987, he received his Fellowship in the International College of Dentist followed by a Fellowship in 1989 to the American College of Dentist. In 1983, Kenneth was inducted into the MuMu Chapter of the Omicorn Kappa Upsilon of the Honorary Dental Scholastic Society.
At the University of Texas School of Dentistry, he was Course Director of two second year courses in Pediatric Dentistry and was a clinical instructor for both the undergraduate and the post-doctoral students and received the Dean's Teaching Excellent Award in 1995 -1996. He published a number of articles in academic journals and co-authored chapters in Textbooks.
A Celebration of Life will be at The Houstonian 111 N. Post Oak Lane, Houston, Texas 77024 on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to. The Thomas W. Wild Pediatric Dentistry Foundation, C/O Susan Seybold, Secretary-Treasurer 6358 Wakeforest Ave. Houston, Tx 77005 or The Leigh Ann Jones Whittington Memorial Scholarship Fund, One Bear Place #97026 Waco, Texas 76798 Or made online at www.baylor.edu/give
Condolences may be offered at www.millerfuneral.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -