|
|
Kenneth Day King
1946-2019
Kenneth Day King of Houston, Texas, passed away on his 73rd birthday, November 21, 2019, due to complications from cancer.
Better known as Kenny, or Rock by his close friends, or Paw Paw by his beloved grandchildren, he will be remembered for his devotion to family and friends. Kenny had a loving spirit, a charming demeanor, and often flashed a mischievous smile.
Kenny grew up in Bellaire and graduated from Bellaire High School, followed by Texas Tech University, where he met many of his lifelong friends. Kenny was an avid reader and gardener, a robust chef, and a big fan of his favorite sports teams. He was happiest when in the company of friends or family, enjoying good food and discussion. Kenny lived a full life with a broad spectrum of experiences, which enabled him to relate and connect with many people. Kenny is cherished by his grandchildren who he gave so much of his time and love, and his family is so grateful for his friends that loved him throughout his life.
Kenny is preceded in death by his mother and father, Madelyn Day King and Charles Guy King, Jr. Kenny is survived by his brother, Charles Guy King, III; his daughter and son-in-law, Caroline King Billipp and Peter Heyn Billipp; and his grandchildren, Madelyn Grace Billipp, Margaret Heyn Billipp and Gordon Charles Billipp.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 1, 2019