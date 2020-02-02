|
KENNETH RAY KNIPPEL
1958-2020
Kenneth Ray Knippel passed away on Thursday, January 30th, 2020. Ken was the oldest son of Frances and Kermit Knippel.
Ken is survived by Susan Knippel, his wife of 39 years, his daughters Katie Gomez, Emily Lopez, and Amanda Knippel, and his sister Beth Kuykendall. He is also survived by his sons-in-law Andres Gomez and Stephen Lopez, as well as his beloved granddaughter Alexandra Gomez. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Paul Knippel.
Viewing and funeral information is available online at www.kleinfh.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 2, 2020