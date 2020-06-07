Kenneth Leon Coleman1942-2020Kenneth Leon Coleman, 26 February 1942 – 2 June 2020, passed peacefully at home in Pearland, TX after a short battle with lung cancer (don't smoke, kids). He passed right in time to hit the morning fishing spots on his next adventure, because he was always on time and he was always ready to find the next fishing hole.Born in Wichita, Kansas to Helen Leon Coleman and Kenneth Eldon Coleman, Ken discovered a talent for football, playing as a team captain and fullback for his beloved University of Kansas Jayhawks (RockChalk!) After graduating, he worked as a Sales Manager for Gulf Oil, living in Orange, Texas, Los Angeles, California and Houston, Texas, while raising a young family. Ken firmly believed that his word and handshake were his bond; he was ever the gentleman in work and in life. He started a plastics packaging company – API – with offices in Texas, Louisiana and Hong Kong. In all of his world travels, he never met a stranger and delighted in meeting people. Ken had a salesman's gift of gab which he used to ferret out the least-known beaches, restaurants and fishing holes; travelling as a "local" wherever he went and reveling in his secret "spots". Later, he worked as a Sales Manager for Westlake Chemicals, living his best beach life with his wife in Galveston, practicing his mantra of "Work Hard, Play Hard" every day possible. We called him "Merry Sunshine" for his complete inability to see the negative; he was a teller of truly excruciating dad-jokes, fish stories and rampant prevarications about his golf games. He lived by the maxim "One Day at a Time" with the goal to get as much out of life – and leave as little on the table – as humanly possible. We think he succeeded admirably.Ken is survived by his beloved wife Sydney Rankin Coleman and their three rescue pugs; his daughter Sally Coleman Campbell, grandson Callan Craig Campbell and no-matter-what-son-in-law Scott Murray Campbell; his daughter Jayne Coleman Jackson, son-in-law Stephen Baldwin Jackson; their sons Kenneth Arlon Jackson and Stephen Coleman Jackson, newly married to Kaylee Dusang Jackson. He is also survived by his adored "big" sisters, Carolyn Sue Hawkins and Marilyn Dee Kingman, husband Michael Kingman, plus a host of treasured nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and nephews.At Ken's request, there will be no public service; his remains will eventually be scattered at sea when he is reunited with his wife Sydney. In lieu of flowers or donations, the family asks that you lift a toast to the sea, to travel, to adventures, to his deep love of family and seeking the best spots. Please remember him as a fearless builder of businesses and relationships; an adoring family man; an absolute optimist and a terrible – if creative - exaggerator when it came to the size of the fish he caught.He loved so well, and in return he was so well loved. Find all the best spots, Dad; we will meet you there one day.