Kenneth KirkMarshall1933-2020Kenneth Kirk Marshall of Houston, Texas passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on June 1, 2020 at the age of 86. A celebration of his life was held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the Chapel of the Angels followed by burial at Forest Park Lawndale. For a full obituary, please visit www.dignitymemorial.com Donations in memory of Mr. Marshall can be made to Houston Maritime Museum. www.houstonmaritime.org