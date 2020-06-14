Kenneth Kirk
Marshall
1933-2020
Kenneth Kirk Marshall of Houston, Texas passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on June 1, 2020 at the age of 86. A celebration of his life was held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the Chapel of the Angels followed by burial at Forest Park Lawndale. For a full obituary, please visit www.dignitymemorial.com.
Donations in memory of Mr. Marshall can be made to Houston Maritime Museum. www.houstonmaritime.org
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 14, 2020.