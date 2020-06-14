Kenneth Marshall
1933 - 2020
Kenneth Kirk
Marshall
1933-2020
Kenneth Kirk Marshall of Houston, Texas passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on June 1, 2020 at the age of 86. A celebration of his life was held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the Chapel of the Angels followed by burial at Forest Park Lawndale. For a full obituary, please visit www.dignitymemorial.com.
Donations in memory of Mr. Marshall can be made to Houston Maritime Museum. www.houstonmaritime.org



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Forest Park Lawndale
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
7139285141
