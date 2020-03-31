|
Kenneth George
Martin
1945-2020
Kenneth George Martin of Spring, Texas passed away at his home in the early morning hours of Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the age of 75. Ken served the community of St. Edward Catholic Church as an ordained deacon for over 21 years.
Ken was born on February 23, 1945 in Ames, Iowa to George A. Martin and Catherine O'Neil Martin. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary Ann Biros Martin; his three sons, Chris (and wife Kelley), Greg, and Brian Martin; his granddaughter, Cameron Martin; his four brothers, John, Jim, Steve, and Tom Martin; his sister, Margaret Martin Bassani; and numerous nephews, nieces, great-nephews, and great-nieces. Ken was preceded in death by his parents as well as his sister Mary Martin.
Graveside services will be held at Klein Memorial Park in Tomball, Texas. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to St. Edward Catholic Community or Priests for Life.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 31, 2020