Kenneth Lee Pekar
1957-2020
Kenneth Lee Pekar, age 62, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, August 2, 2020 while on a trip with his good friend Chris at a ranch near Del Rio, Texas; doing what he loved in a place he referred to as "God's Country".
He was born August 26, 1957 in Yoakum, Texas to Louis and Ella Hanus Pekar and was raised in Sweet Home, Texas, home of the Queen of Peace Catholic Church.
32 years ago he married the love of his life, Lewdelle Watson in Sweet Home. They had one daughter, Calli (married to John Christian Heinen), one son, Colton Lewis Pekar, who with his granddaughter, Emerson Lee Heinen, all survive him.
He is also survived by his sisters, Edith Pruitt (Zane), Bernie Cashman (Terry), Dottie Blaha (Leon), and Pat Hrabovsky, brother, Joseph (Nelda), sisters-in-law, Angie Pekar, Louise Pekar and Lynn Watson, mother-in-law, Mondelle Watson Grube, along with 98 nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Louise and Ella, sisters, Mary Ann Lauer (Joe), Agnes Foeh (Jimmy) and baby Ella Pekar, deceased brothers, Louis Pekar (Lillie), James Pekar and Krvin Pekar, deceased brothers-in-law, Kenneth Blaha and Lewis Watson.
He retired from Exxon Mobil after 35 years of service. He took great pride in his career and gained many lifelong friends along the way.
The most joyous times of Ken's life were spent with family and friends at his childhood home in Sweet Home. Although he loved being a father and husband, he was cherishing his new role as PoPo, a grandfather to Emmy.
He loved the outdoors and sharing his knowledge of hunting to the youth. He believed that every child should learn how to hunt. He spent many weekends in the woods raccoon hunting with his hound dogs and deer hunting with his buddies.
In addition to his love for hunting, helping people and working on small engines were some of his favorite pastimes.
He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all he formed a special bond with. Tuffey, his little side kick will miss him the most.
Graveside service 3:00 p.m. Thursday, August 13, August 2020 at Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery in Sweet Home (corner of F.M. 318 & County Road 378a, 77987) with Rev. Matthew Huehlefeld officiating. Celebration of Life meal to follow under the trees at Sweet Home Community Center.
Pallbearers: Christian Heinen, Chris Garcia, Chris Hanus, Joey Pekar, Shawn Blaha, Tyler Mitchan, Steve Polumchek and Terry Van Orum. Honorary pallbearer: Brett Hrabovsky.
