Kenneth Reed


1930 - 2020
Kenneth Reed Obituary
Kenneth C. Reed
1930-2020
Ken Reed, 89, passed away peacefully on April 14. He was born in The Heights area of Houston and was a proud alumnus of Reagan HS. He was known for his humor, kindness and generosity. Ken loved his family and was devoted to his wife of 68 years.
He is survived by his wife, Miriam, daughter Gail and husband Will, twin daughters Leslie and husband Roger and Linda and husband Ed. He adored his two grandsons, Colten and Mason Lindsay.
A celebration of his life for family and friends will be held at a later time.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2020
