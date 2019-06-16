Services Memorial service 3:00 PM Christ the Servant Lutheran Church 2400 Wilcrest Houston , TX View Map Send Flowers Resources More Obituaries for Kenneth Ribe Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Rev. Kenneth Ribe

Reverend Kenneth Harris Ribe, age 90, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Saturday, June 8, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born July 24, 1928 in San Antonio, Texas to Otto E. and Viola (Crowell) Ribe.

Ken received his Bachelor of Science in Physics May 1948. He also earned a Master's Degree in Physics January 1952, both from The University of Texas. He was a member by invitation only of Sigma Pi Sigma Honorary Society for Physics majors.

Ken married his high school sweetheart, Bernice E. Smith, on September 1, 1949. They would have been married 70 years this September. They raised two children, Rick and Bonnie.

After college he was employed by Humble Oil and Refining Company as a Research Engineer in Houston, Texas for eight years. He had a calling to leave this career to become a Lutheran minister. He received his Bachelor of Divinity Cum Laude May 1963 from Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary in Columbia, South Carolina. Ken and his family moved to Fort Worth, Texas where he was pastor at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church for five years. In 1968 the family moved to Lake Jackson, Texas where he served at Christ Lutheran Church for eight years. In 1976 Ken and Bernice moved to Katy, Texas where he was the Mission Developer of Living Word Lutheran Church which has become the largest Lutheran church in the Texas Louisiana Gulf Coast Synod, ELCA.

Ken was asked to assist the Dallas/Ft.Worth Head of the Ministerial Alliance at the funeral of Lee Harvey Oswald. He served many years on the Staff at Lutherhill Youth Camp. He was very active with the Seafarer's Center at the Port of Houston and served on the board for a number of years.

Ken was an avid Texas Longhorn sports fan. He and Bernice were football season ticket holders with their son for many years. They had the privilege to attend the 1963 and 2005 National Championship games. He enjoyed vacations with his family every summer, particularly to Creede, Colorado where he loved to fish for Rainbow Trout. Ken and Bernice have been in every state in the USA. They also enjoyed international travel especially to the Holy Land and to Martin Luther Country.

After retirement Ken served as interim pastor of eight churches and also did various preaching appointments. He and Bernice always looked forward to their monthly Retired Lutheran Pastors Lunch Bunch gatherings. As a member of Christthe Servant he has sung in the choir and assisted Pastor Jim Giannantonio as needed.

Family time was very important to Ken. He especially loved all the many times he got to spend with his Grandkids and later his first Great-grandchild.

Preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Viola Ribe and one brother Marshall Ribe. Survived by his beloved wife, Bernice, son Richard Ribe (Gwen), daughter Bonnie Novosad (David) and brother Fred Ribe. Six Grandchildren; Kate Ribe Clements (Ross), Paul Ribe (Kaitlyn), Blake Novosad, Keith Ribe (Carlisle), Brooke Novosad Sterzinger (Matthew), Benjamin Kenneth Ribe and Great-grandson Cole Sterzinger.

Memorial service with Bishop Rev. Mike Rinehart Presiding Minister, and Pastor Jim Giannantonio as Liturgist will be held Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 2400 Wilcrest, Houston, Texas 77042. A reception to follow to meet with the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Pastor Ken's name to Christ the Servant Lutheran Church.