Kenneth Melvin Slack

1947-2020

Kenneth Melvin Slack, 72, of South Houston, Texas passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at home due to natural causes. He was born on October 21, 1947 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Houston, TX to John and Ellen Kolbe Slack.

Kenneth never met a stranger he did not like. He was known for his larger than life personality and great sense of humor. He was a diehard Houston sports fan, including the Astros, Texans, and Rockets sports teams.

Kenneth genuinely enjoyed public speaking and was active throughout his life with Toastmasters International. However, his favorite pastime was singing karaoke, earning the nickname "Karaoke Kenneth." Illustrative of his personality, his favorite song to sing was "The Authority Song" by John Mellencamp.

Growing up he spent much of his time with family in Galveston, TX. He was active in Boy Scouts, achieving the Eagle Scout Award and later graduated from South Houston High School in 1966. After high school, he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from Southwest Texas State University (now Texas State University) in 1970. During his time on campus, he worked as a tour guide at what is now WonderWorld Cave Theme Park and was a founding member of Phi Kappa Tau Fraternity (Gamma Psi) chapter.

Kenneth continued his education at South Texas College of Law, graduating in 1973. While there, he met his future wife Sherron Elaine Gamble, the mother of his two children Karen Michelle and John Michael. He married Sherron Gamble on June 14, 1972 in Houston, TX at St. Anne's Catholic Church.

Early in his career, Kenneth's fluency in Spanish and Portuguese allowed him to travel throughout Latin America as an Oil & Gas attorney. Later, he served as a municipal judge for the city of Hunter's Creek Village. He found private practice was the best fit for him for the majority of his time practicing law. During his final years as an attorney, he focused on helping community members in need of assistance with immigration issues.

Brother Slack was made a Mason at Reagan Lodge in March 1975. He is a 45-Year member of the Reagan Lodge. He also joined South Houston Lodge No. 1295 in April 2010. Kenneth served both lodges as their Treasurer, serving Reagan June 2008 to June 2011 and South Houston from June 2010 to June 2012.

Kenneth joined the Scottish Rite in May 1975, not long after becoming a Master Mason; he was also a 45-year member of that organization. He was a member of the Scottish Rite 30th Degree team for over 20 years. He received his investiture into the Knight Commander of the Court of Honor (KCCH) in 2007 and was a member of the Knights of St. Andrew.

He spent many years caring for his mother, Ellen Kolbe Slack, until she passed away in March of 2017.

He is survived by his partner Kathy Haney; daughter Karen (Slack) Meppen and her husband Ezra Meppen of Las Vegas, NV and son John Michael Slack of South Houston, TX; grandchildren Liat Elsa Meppen and Aviv Ilan Meppen.

Kenneth is gone, but he will live on in the hearts and memories of those he touched during his life.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the memorial service will be postponed until a future, permitted date. A notification of service details and preferred charitable contributions will be placed in the newspaper at that time. Please e-mail KennethSlack Memorial@yahoo.com to be put on a notification list







