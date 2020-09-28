Kenneth Wiechert

1933-2020

Kenneth Wiechert was born July 10, 1933 in Addieville, Illinois. He passed away on August 28, 2020

In Houston Texas with his wife Harriet Wiechert by his side.

Kenneth's parents were William Wiechert and Lora Luessehiede Wiechert. Kenneth attended Okawville

High School in Okawville, Illinois where he played basketball, baseball as well as track and field. He graduated in 1951. After graduating he enlisted in the US army and was stationed in Pusan, Korea.

Upon returning to Illinois he met the love of his life, Harriet Shafer in 1956. They married on March 9, 1963.

Ken loved sports and played all sports his high school offered. Golf was his big love and many years were spent playing with "The Haney Group".

Ken worked for Brown Shoe Company as a Sales rep for 46 years and was awarded many years for sales excellence. Kenneth never missed his grandson's sports games and coached him in some. His favorite words of advice to his grandson were "patience is a virtue".

Kenneth and Harriet had 57 beautiful loving years together. Kenneth was preceded in death by his

parents, brother, sister and only daughter Lora who sadly passed away soon after the birth of his grandson Kenneth Broussard.

Kenneth is survived by his wife of 57 years, Harriet Wiechert and Grandson Kenneth Broussard, one niece and one nephew. Those that knew Kenneth thought his laugh would light up a room He was an honest and caring man who is loved and will missed greatly by his family and friends.

Cremation and a family Celebration of Life was held at his home with friends and family.



