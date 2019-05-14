Kenneth Eugene "Gene" Woodyard

1929-2019

Kenneth "Gene" Woodyard of Bertram, TX, went to his forever home on May 10, 2019 at the age of 90. He was born on April 25, 1929 in Enid, Oklahoma. He graduated from Ponca City High School in 1947 and Rice University in 1951. He was a member of the Rice band where he served as president his senior year. After graduation, he spent time in the Grand Tetons before entering the Army where he served in the Army engineer corps during the Korean conflict. He attended the University of Texas receiving his Masters in Geology in 1956. While at UT, he met Margaret Orr of Betram, TX and they married in June 1956. He then began a 30 year career as a petroleum geologist for Conoco Oil Company, retiring in Houston in 1985. His wife, Margaret, preceded him in death in 1990. He married Carol Christy in 1991 and they have lived in Bertram, TX since 1994. While living in Bertram, he volunteered with the Republican Party for a number of years. He loved history. especially military history and read extensively on the subject until his failing vision made it too difficult to read. He is survived by his wife, Carol; his 3 children, daughter Cathy McDaniel and husband Glenn of Sanger, Tx, daughter, Lynn Kelley of Bertram, Tx., and son Pat Woodyard and wife Paula of Houston, Tx.; his 8 grandchildren and his 11 great grandchildren. Graveside services will be in Liberty Hill, Texas.