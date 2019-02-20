|
|
Kent M. Coleman
1959-2019
Kent Merideth Coleman passed on January 12, 2019. He was born in Port Arthur, TX on October 9, 1959. He is survived by his mother, Liselotte (Lilo), and brother, Jason. He was preceded in death by his father, James (Jim) Coleman. At the time of his death, he was living in Orlando, FL. He spent over 30 years in the investment banking industry. Memorial services will be held at his mother's home on Sunday, February 24th at 2pm in Katy, TX. Throughout his life, Kent loved animals. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Friends For Life Animal Shelter and Sanctuary in Houston, TX or your local SPCA are appreciated.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 20, 2019