Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
his mother's home
Katy, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kent Coleman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kent Coleman


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kent Coleman Obituary
Kent M. Coleman
1959-2019
Kent Merideth Coleman passed on January 12, 2019. He was born in Port Arthur, TX on October 9, 1959. He is survived by his mother, Liselotte (Lilo), and brother, Jason. He was preceded in death by his father, James (Jim) Coleman. At the time of his death, he was living in Orlando, FL. He spent over 30 years in the investment banking industry. Memorial services will be held at his mother's home on Sunday, February 24th at 2pm in Katy, TX. Throughout his life, Kent loved animals. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Friends For Life Animal Shelter and Sanctuary in Houston, TX or your local SPCA are appreciated.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.