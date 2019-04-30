Kerry R. Beverly

1941-2019

Kerry R. Beverly, 78, of Cypress, Texas died on April 23, 2019 while under care in Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital. He died after a valiant struggle to heal a wound incurred in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

Kerry was born on February 10, 1941 in Cleveland, Texas to father Bobby Beverly and mother John Ira (Hammett) Beverly. His wife Evangeline (Duran) Beverly preceded him in death in 2011.

He is survived by his first wife Diane (Parten) Brown and their children, Brandy Beverly (grandchildren Franklin, Kirk, and Claudia Dambra), daughter Amy Polasek (husband Ed and daughter Claire), and his son Eric Beverly (wife Debbie Wise and son Jacob).

Kerry was the eldest of three brothers. Bobby Beverly, Major USAF ret. passed away in 2012 and is survived by his wife Sherry and their sons Chris and Matthew. Kerry is survived by his youngest brother John Rex Beverly, his wife Jane, and their children Emily and Thomas.

Kerry was a system programmer for over 40 years lending his talents to companies including Gulf Oil, Sterling Electronics, Scurlock Oil Company, Ashland Oil, and Plains All American Pipeline. He reflected that his early career was an age of iron men and wooden computers.

Kerry was a fine artist who produced numerous large scale artistic works. He loved observing and painting clouds and the female form. Kerry was a fanatic for trains, pulling off the road to photograph them, illustrating them, and building model railroad cars.

He graduated from Channelview High School in 1959 and attended college at Texas A&M University.

A memorial service will be held at 11 am on June 8, 2019 at his home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider becoming a volunteer CoCoRaHS weather observer or joining the Cloud Appreciation Society.