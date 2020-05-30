Kevin Burleson

1971-2020

Kevin David Burleson, 49, of Euless, TX, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend to many.

Kevin was born February 5, 1971 in Odessa, TX. In 1974 he and his family moved to Houston, TX where he grew up and graduated from Clear Lake High School, class of 1989. After earning an Associate of Applied Science degree from San Jacinto College - Pasadena, TX, Kevin transferred to Central Texas College and University of Central Texas in Killeen, TX where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Aviation & Aeronautical Science.

Kevin dreamed of becoming a pilot from the time he was a small child. He received his Private Pilot's License at the age of 18. Kevin moved to San Angelo, TX after graduating from UCT. Most of his time in San Angelo he spent as an Instructor Pilot and picking up a few odd jobs to earn multi-engine hours. Kevin moved from San Angelo to the Caribbean and with help from a college friend quickly found a job in Puerto Rico flying a three engine Trilander to deliver mail to several smaller islands in order to earn the multi-engine hours needed to apply to a major airline. Kevin then moved back to the states where he was hired by American Eagle. As a First Officer, he began his career flying the SAAB aircraft and then moved to the Regional Jet. While flying the Regional Jet, Kevin advanced from First Officer to Captain. At the time of his death, Kevin was a First Officer Pilot with American Airlines based at DFW Airport.

Kevin enjoyed nature, science, books, philosophy, travel, and finance. He had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed participating in good-natured pranks and having a good laugh. He was also a very involved and dedicated father, homeschooling his children at times and taking great pride in their accomplishments.

Kevin is survived by his wife, Gracie Burleson; his children Kirsten, Hayley and husband Stuart Wirtes, Isabella, and Maximilian; parents David and Brenda Burleson; sister Kristi and husband David Cocanougher; nephews and niece Hayden, Koen, and Sorennah Cocanougher; mother-in-law Yolanda and husband Wendell Crosley; and many extended family members and friends.

Visitation times will be held from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. on 5/30, 5/31, and 6/1/2020 at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home in Colleyville, TX. A memorial service will be held for family at a later date.



