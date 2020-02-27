|
|
Kevin Gates Ellis
1954-2020
July 29, 1954-
February 14, 2020
Survived by her husband, Joe Gonzales, her 3 children, Danielle Rich, Sarah Ellis, Mark Gates, and 3 grandchildren. Wife, Mother, Sister, Counselor, Amazing Grandma, Everyone's Best Friend and Angel.
She lived in the present moment, enjoyed all life had to offer, and was always full of gratitude.
And in her heavenly home above, she waits to welcome those she loves. Her family and friends Celebrate her amazing life.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 27, 2020