Kevin Maddox Sr.
1961 - 2020
Kevin Michael Maddox, Sr.
1961-2020
Kevin Michael Maddox, Sr., Retired Educator after 25 years of service in the Houston, Fort. Bend, & Alief Districts, expired (Wednesday) May 27, 2020. A walk-through visitation will be held from 10-10:55a.m on (Saturday) June 13, 2020. Funeral Service (Saturday) June 12, 2020 at 11:00a.m. Both services will take place at Macedonia Worship Center, 4341 Brinkley. Interment, Houston Memorial Gardens. Pastor Walter Pope, Officiating.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Macedonia Worship Center
JUN
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Macedonia Worship Center
Funeral services provided by
Troy B. Smith Professional Services
9013 Scott St.
Houston, TX 77051
(713) 734-8769
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 11, 2020
To the Maddox family, so sorry for your loss. We are praying for you all!

With Love,

Darius, Tiffany, Conway, and Asher
Darius Franklin
June 11, 2020
Mr. Maddox will truly be missed. I wish you and Kevin Jr the best during this time. Blessings to the family and be strong❤.
Jamelia Tippins
Student
June 11, 2020
My condolences and prayers to the family and friends of our beloved Kevin Maddox. May the good Lord continue to strengthen the entire family. Mr. Maddox was a dear friend of mine and to this day I miss him , he was my friend , my colleague and a huge supporter for my Boys Club at Landis .
Thank you Maddox for the wonderful memories I will forever cherish in my heart ..love you brother
Jose Rivas
Coworker
June 11, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. I enjoyed my brief check-ins with Mr Maddox in the hallway at Landis. He was such a positive role model for his students and it was such a blessing to know him. Your family is in our prayers.
Laura Donaldson
Coworker
June 11, 2020

I am truly sorry for your loss. I would like to offer you and your family my deepest and most sincere condolences and may the soul of your husband rest in peace.
Geraldine Mask
Friend
June 11, 2020
Sending my condolences to the family. May God comfort you and strengthen you during this very difficult time. Keeping you all lifted in prayer.
Rhonda Walker
June 11, 2020
My sincere condolences to you Sheila and your family during this most difficult time. My prayers are with you for your strength. May our God continue to bless you.
Earl Chaney, Jr.
Friend
June 9, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
June 9, 2020
My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
B P
June 9, 2020
Dear family please accept our condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety and pain on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you all the strength the courage you will need as you face the lonely days without your love ones, but always keep there lovely smiles in your thoughts.
June 9, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. 2 corthinians 1:4
D T
