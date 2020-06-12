To the Maddox family, so sorry for your loss. We are praying for you all!
With Love,
Darius, Tiffany, Conway, and Asher
Kevin Michael Maddox, Sr.
1961-2020
Kevin Michael Maddox, Sr., Retired Educator after 25 years of service in the Houston, Fort. Bend, & Alief Districts, expired (Wednesday) May 27, 2020. A walk-through visitation will be held from 10-10:55a.m on (Saturday) June 13, 2020. Funeral Service (Saturday) June 12, 2020 at 11:00a.m. Both services will take place at Macedonia Worship Center, 4341 Brinkley. Interment, Houston Memorial Gardens. Pastor Walter Pope, Officiating.
1961-2020
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 12, 2020.