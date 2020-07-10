Kevin Michael O'Brien
1957-2020
Kevin Michael O'Brien, age 63, died peacefully in his hometown of Spring, Texas on July 2, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Elizabeth Pearce O'Brien, and his parents James George and Jane Drissell O'Brien. He is survived by his daughter, Deidra, son-in-law Logan Cooke, and his granddaughter Nora (to which he was affectionately referred to as Pop Pop), siblings James Dennis O'Brien, Patricia Ann Walter and Sean Patrick O'Brien, godson Brian Walter and goddaughter Megan O'Brien, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Kevin is a Retired US Army Chief Warrant Officer 4, he served as an instructor pilot in the 273rd Medical Detachment and served as a combat medevac pilot in Desert Storm. He flew numerous missions in support of ground forces throughout the Combat Theater of Operations. Attesting to his ability to barter, Kevin also served as a Procurement Officer in Saudi Arabia supplying his unit with much needed items, enhancing unit morale and combat effectiveness. For his service, he earned the Army Master Aviator Badge, Army Expert Marksmanship Badge, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal with Valor, Army Commendation Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal with 3 bronze service stars, Humanitarian Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Army Reserve Components Overseas Training Ribbon with Numeral 2, Government of Saudi Arabia Kuwait liberation Medal, and Government of Kuwait Liberation Medal.
Kevin completed his second career of protecting our nation as a member of the Houston Police Department as a Retired Sergeant serving for the past 37 years. In 1982 he was Academy Class #109 and began his career by running the clinic at the Houston jail, where he was affectionally known as "Doc". Later he was assigned to the Central, Eastside, and South Central Divisions to patrol, and advanced to the title of Sergeant for the remainder of his career. He gained the respect and friendship of hundreds of his fellow officers.
Kevin also supported numerous veterans' groups and causes throughout his life. He was a member of the VFW Post 6010, serving as the Service Officer and 1-year Trustee, a member of the Houston HOU Hangar of the Quiet Birdmen, and an active member in St. Edward's Catholic Church as a sought-after lector and Eucharistic Minister. He had many loves in life but his most favorite way to spend his time was with his granddaughter Nora. The opportunities he gave her to spend time with family (no matter the distance) were priceless.
Kevin was known to those closest to him as a real-life Captain America, he was greatly loved and will be missed by many. Our family is at peace knowing he is back in the loving arms of his wife Beth.
Klein Funeral Home located at 16131 Champion Forest Dr, Spring, TX 77379, will host visitation services on Sunday, July 12, 2020 4pm - 8pm, with a short prayer service at 7pm. Funeral services will be held at St. Edwards Catholic Church located at 2601 Spring Stuebner Rd, Spring, TX 77389, on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 10am, followed by a military funeral, when Kevin's family will inter him in at Houston National Cemetery located at 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr, Houston, TX 77038.
If you would like to view the funeral service online, please visit Klein Funeral Home's website at https://www.kleinfh.com/obituary/kevin-obrien
.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations to The 100 Club or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.