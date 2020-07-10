Kevin my heart is broken and has been since hearing of your passing. I am blessed though to call you family and I will forever cherish the wonderful memories of family reunions, basketball games in your garage, wiffle ball games where our goal was to get the ball over the garages and so, so many lifelong treasured moments. Your void will never be filled cuz.

Deidra, Nora and Logan, call on him to give you the strength to carry on and may you always feel his presence in your everyday new normal.

Love you all.

Margie

Margie Markus

