Kevin O'Brien
1957 - 2020
Kevin Michael O'Brien
1957-2020
Kevin Michael O'Brien, age 63, died peacefully in his hometown of Spring, Texas on July 2, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Elizabeth Pearce O'Brien, and his parents James George and Jane Drissell O'Brien. He is survived by his daughter, Deidra, son-in-law Logan Cooke, and his granddaughter Nora (to which he was affectionately referred to as Pop Pop), siblings James Dennis O'Brien, Patricia Ann Walter and Sean Patrick O'Brien, godson Brian Walter and goddaughter Megan O'Brien, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Kevin is a Retired US Army Chief Warrant Officer 4, he served as an instructor pilot in the 273rd Medical Detachment and served as a combat medevac pilot in Desert Storm. He flew numerous missions in support of ground forces throughout the Combat Theater of Operations. Attesting to his ability to barter, Kevin also served as a Procurement Officer in Saudi Arabia supplying his unit with much needed items, enhancing unit morale and combat effectiveness. For his service, he earned the Army Master Aviator Badge, Army Expert Marksmanship Badge, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal with Valor, Army Commendation Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal with 3 bronze service stars, Humanitarian Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Army Reserve Components Overseas Training Ribbon with Numeral 2, Government of Saudi Arabia Kuwait liberation Medal, and Government of Kuwait Liberation Medal.
Kevin completed his second career of protecting our nation as a member of the Houston Police Department as a Retired Sergeant serving for the past 37 years. In 1982 he was Academy Class #109 and began his career by running the clinic at the Houston jail, where he was affectionally known as "Doc". Later he was assigned to the Central, Eastside, and South Central Divisions to patrol, and advanced to the title of Sergeant for the remainder of his career. He gained the respect and friendship of hundreds of his fellow officers.
Kevin also supported numerous veterans' groups and causes throughout his life. He was a member of the VFW Post 6010, serving as the Service Officer and 1-year Trustee, a member of the Houston HOU Hangar of the Quiet Birdmen, and an active member in St. Edward's Catholic Church as a sought-after lector and Eucharistic Minister. He had many loves in life but his most favorite way to spend his time was with his granddaughter Nora. The opportunities he gave her to spend time with family (no matter the distance) were priceless.
Kevin was known to those closest to him as a real-life Captain America, he was greatly loved and will be missed by many. Our family is at peace knowing he is back in the loving arms of his wife Beth.
Klein Funeral Home located at 16131 Champion Forest Dr, Spring, TX 77379, will host visitation services on Sunday, July 12, 2020 4pm - 8pm, with a short prayer service at 7pm. Funeral services will be held at St. Edwards Catholic Church located at 2601 Spring Stuebner Rd, Spring, TX 77389, on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 10am, followed by a military funeral, when Kevin's family will inter him in at Houston National Cemetery located at 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr, Houston, TX 77038.
If you would like to view the funeral service online, please visit Klein Funeral Home's website at https://www.kleinfh.com/obituary/kevin-obrien.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations to The 100 Club or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Klein Funeral Home - Champions - Klein
JUL
12
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Klein Funeral Home - Champions - Klein
JUL
13
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. Edwards Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
14 entries
July 9, 2020
Rest easy, "cuz." Your life on earth was dedicated to service of nation, community and family. You are gone too soon, but your time on earth earned you an eternal reward in heaven. God bless you and your family.

Sending our love and prayers.
Christopher Kindred
Family
July 9, 2020
May you rest in peace, cuz. Diedra, Logan and Nora you are in my prayers.
Eileen Brotzman
Family
July 9, 2020
Kevin my heart is broken and has been since hearing of your passing. I am blessed though to call you family and I will forever cherish the wonderful memories of family reunions, basketball games in your garage, wiffle ball games where our goal was to get the ball over the garages and so, so many lifelong treasured moments. Your void will never be filled cuz.
Deidra, Nora and Logan, call on him to give you the strength to carry on and may you always feel his presence in your everyday new normal.
Love you all.
Margie
Margie Markus
Family
July 9, 2020
We absolutely loved you, Cuz. Keeping all of you in our grieving hearts ♥
Kelly Giacalone
Family
July 9, 2020
My condolences, Kevin was my nightshift trainer 20 years ago and a great friend for 20 years. He will be truly missed.
Adrian Wagner
Coworker
July 9, 2020
Kevin was an academy class mate of mine. People always remembered him, whether it was for bringing a medevac helicopter to the academy or just his height and bright red hair. Going to miss you Kevin.
Don Harford
Classmate
July 9, 2020
I knew Kevin as a young Rookie @ Central Patrol in the early 80's, in what was then 16 District in 3rd Ward... He was a Great young Officer eager to work, learn and serve the community. I last saw him at the Union office prior to his retirement and was in Great spirits. May God lessen his load and grant him peace for his military and police service. Signed a HPD Narcotics / 38 year Veteran
Fernando 'Vee" Villasana
Coworker
July 9, 2020
So sad So young, So sorry to hear of his passing.
Gerardo Rodriguez
July 9, 2020
We were shocked and saddened to hear the news of Kevin's passing. He was a good man and I am grateful for having the opportunity to work with him at Eastside. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.
Katie Reiser
Coworker
July 8, 2020
I worked at HPD Eastside Division as a Patrol Sgt. with Kevin for about nine years. Kevin became a good friend and I would call him my work husband and he would call me his work wife as a joke. Kevin always had a good story to tell and always made me laugh. Kevin loved his daughter Diedre and granddaughter Nora deeply and would often talk about them at work. Kevin will be surely missed!! I send my condolences and prayers to his family.

Sgt. R. Parnell
Coworker
July 8, 2020
Kevin was a Great Man in many ways. When he joined The Houston Police VFW Post 6010 he asked me what he could do to help. As Post Commander I always needed help In Community Service programs. Kevin was always there to help in anyway. Will miss you my friend. RIP.
Steve Benavides
Friend
July 8, 2020
I worked with SGT O'Brien for many years and he was always a great cop, a great supervisor but above all a great human being. SGT O'Brien displayed his wisdom, sharing his experience with me and other junior officers always with respect and patience. I have a lot of admiration for SGT O'Brien who served our country in combat as an ARMY helicopter pilot and then served in our hometown for almost 4 decades. SGT O'Brien lived to serve our country with honor and the citizens of our community with respect and dignity. SGT O'Brien, you will be greatly missed. Thank you for everything you taught me Sarge.
JE Garza
Coworker
July 8, 2020
Always enjoyed visiting with Kevin each time he stopped by the HPOU. He will be missed.
Ray Hunt
Coworker
July 4, 2020
I went to high school with Kevin. Always the nicest person in the room. My thoughts and prayers for his family.... MaryBeth Luzzetti
Marybeth Luzzetti
