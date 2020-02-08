|
|
Kevin Earl Phillips
1961-2020
Kevin Earl Phillips, 58, left this world on January 23, 2020 with family near. He worked as a journeyman electrician for many years and worked on many popular restaurants in the Houston area. He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Earl Phillips, grandparents and his son, Mason Patrick Phillips. He preceded his Mother Laura "Gail" by one week. His is survived by his daughter Kelsey Freeland, son Christian Sanchez, 2 grandchildren, sisters Leah &Karen & their husbands, & many nieces & nephews.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 8, 2020