Kevin Starns

1970-2019

Kevin Duane Starns (49) of Spring, TX passed from this life to eternal rest in the arms of Jesus on Monday, April 8, 2019. He was born in Baton Rouge, LA, on March 17, 1970 to Homer and Gaila (McInnis) Starns. Kevin's personality was larger than life and his smile was contagious. He was quick-witted and fun and was the life of the party wherever he went. The only quality that surpassed his fun-loving spirit was his fierce loyalty and dedication to his family, friends and work. He played hard, he worked hard, and he loved with everything he had. He gave of himself freely in every situation and his kindness and generosity will never be forgotten. Kevin worked in the industrial fastener business for nearly thirty years, with twenty-two years of dedicated service to Highland Threads in Houston. He found his true calling in inside sales, and he thrived on the fast-paced nature of his work. Kevin is survived by his loving wife, Lorena Starns; son, Hunter Starns; daughter, Presley Starns; step-sons, Andrew and Adam Bernal; mother, Gaila Starns; sister, Karin and brother-in-law, Richie LeJeune, and niece, Lia LeJeune. He is also survived by his mother and father-in-law, Maria Soledad and Raymundo Herrada; brothers and sisters-in-law, Maria and Camilo Garcia, Fernando and Rosario Flores, Armado and Rosa Flores, Rafael "Jr." and Carmen Flores, and numerous nieces and nephews. Kevin was preceded in death by his father, Homer Starns. Kevin's greatest pride was found in his children. He was thrilled to watch Hunter's career in sales take off in the same industry as his. He and Presley bonded on the softball field as they developed her talent and love of the sport. He was so proud of Andrew becoming a licensed real estate agent with a very bright future. He enjoyed learning a new sport and supporting Adam as he excelled in wrestling. Kevin's passion for life was intense. He will be greatly missed and his memory will continue to bring happiness to all who loved him. May he rest in peace for all eternity, our beloved Kevin.

Kevin's family will receive friends and loved ones at a memorial visitation from 3-7pm on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Klein Funeral Home, 16131 Champion Forest Drive, Spring, TX 77379. Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary