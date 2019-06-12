Kiki Kantalis

1932-2019

Kiki Kantalis, 87, died peacefully June 9, 2019 at her home in Houston, Texas, after a well fought battle with cancer.

Born February 17, 1932 in Kavala, Greece, Kiki was the oldest of four children. An athlete all her life with a love of fashion, she studied design and dress making after high school. She moved to Houston in 1962 to explore the opportunities that America could offer. After graduating from the University of Houston in 1968 with a degree in Physical Education, she taught elementary school PE for 8 years before she took the leap of faith to follow her true passion and began her own dress making and alterations business. She successfully dressed, designed and altered clothing until recently when she was no longer able.

Kiki was an active member of the Ladies' Association of the Petroleum Club of Houston and the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Her love of life and vibrant personality would fill a room instantly. She was the epitome of a good, strong woman who was always dressed impeccably - every little bit of her will be missed.

She is survived in Houston by her brother Pakis Kantalis and his wife, Maria, and sisters in Greece Sofia Michaelidis and her husband, Mihali, Georgia Papandreou and her husband, Thanasi. Nieces Maria Michaelidis Pollard and her husband Richard, Maria Papandreou and her husband Yannis Tselios and Dana Kantalis. Nephews Dimitri Michaelidis, Kostas Papandreou, Ioannis Michaelidis and his wife Mari, and Jon Kantalis and his wife Alex. Grand nephews Gabriel Michaelidis Andrew Pollard, and Michael Michaelidis. Grand nieces Katie and Zoe Michaelidis and Evalina Tselios.

Much appreciation to Dr. Debasish Tripathy of M.D. Anderson for his sincere kindness and excellent care over the years. Also to her devoted caretakers Bobby Johnson, Miatta Farmah, LaQuisha Peavy and Shawntey Swinson.

Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from half past five o'clock until seven o'clock with Trisagion prayers at half past six in the evening on Wednesday, June 12 at Bradshaw Carter Funeral Home, 1734 West Alabama Street. Funeral services will be held at eleven o'clock in the morning Thursday, June 13 at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 3511 Yoakum Boulevard with Cathedral clergy officiating.

Contributions may be made in Kiki's memory to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral Benevolent Fund, 3511 Yoakum Boulevard, Houston, Texas 77006. Published in Houston Chronicle on June 12, 2019